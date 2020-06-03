Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

What’s Driving Child Marriages in Ghana

2 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

0Shares

Ghana is one of the many countries worldwide in which child marriage – marriage below the age of 18 – happens. A survey conducted in 2018 indicates that just over 19% of girls are married before they turn 18 while 5% are married before their 15th birthday. These numbers were lower than four years previously. Ghana has one of the lowest rates of child marriage in West and Central Africa. Within the country, the Northern and Upper East regions of Ghana reported the highest rates (28% each) while the Greater Accra region has the lowest rate (8%). There are a myriad of interconnected reasons for why the practice of child marriage happens. These include gender inequality, poverty, traditional and customary practices, social norms, peer pressure and poor parenting. Ignorance, impunity and poor enforcement of the law also play a role. Research in Ghana has focused on some of the causes as well as the effects of early marriage. But the lived experiences of married individuals, their parents and other stakeholders and individuals have been largely ignored.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

Share it!

0Shares

More Articles

1 min read

Rwandan Suspect Told to Face the Music

5 mins ago
1 min read

A Safe Space for Somalis to Vent

8 mins ago
1 min read

Developing Digital Apps for Ethiopia’s Healthcare

10 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

What’s Driving Child Marriages in Ghana

2 mins ago
1 min read

Rwandan Suspect Told to Face the Music

5 mins ago
1 min read

A Safe Space for Somalis to Vent

8 mins ago
1 min read

Developing Digital Apps for Ethiopia’s Healthcare

10 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today