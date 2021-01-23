Where Does the UK Stand with Africa Post Brexit?

This time a year ago, hundreds of African business executives and officials were mingling with UK investors in a conference center in east London for the first UK Africa Summit. It was framed as the first step of a coming out party for a supposedly confident Britain reengaging and readying for life after Europe. But the coronavirus emergency hit the UK harder than most other countries and the often fractious exit negotiations with Brussels left London with little time or energy to focus on Africa. Despite that, it has tried to maintain some momentum with another investment conference. This year, the summit was forced online, lending a very different atmosphere to the proceedings, but that wasn’t the only difference.

SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA

