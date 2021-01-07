Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Where Lagos Youths are Hanging Out Lately

6 hours ago 1 min read

Nigeria’s most populous city is the centre of the country’s media and art industry. It is home to a massive creative ecosystem including film production and exhibition, theatre, music, photography, fashion, hospitality and festive events. Lagos is also the capital of Nollywood, Nigeria’s prolific movie industry. It’s the seat of Nigeria’s cinema culture, boasting the highest number of movie theatres and distribution companies in the country. The leading Nigerian cinema chain, Filmhouse Cinemas, has 12 cinemas. Lagos alone accounts for six, while other cities have one each. There is limited research into the makeup of African cinema audiences. The existing information tend to be anecdotal evidence of censorship and social media commentary. Cinema audiences carry important data. Who are they and how do their demographic details influence their interpretation of the films? To understand more, a study of cinema-goers in Lagos, based on demographics and habits. The dominant group were young, educated women who visit the cinemas as part of a social and networking experience. They also view the practice as aspirational.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

More Articles

1 min read

Zim Teen Uses Martial Arts to Empower her Peers

6 hours ago
1 min read

Catching a Taxi in Addis Just Got Easier

6 hours ago
1 min read

Uganda’s School Plan for Refugee Children Could Become a Global Template

6 hours ago
1 min read

Tanzania Ropes in Popular Chinese Firm to Build its New Railway Project

6 hours ago
1 min read

Peaceful Transitions for Troubled African States

6 hours ago
1 min read

Bobi Wine Dragged Away from Live Presser

6 hours ago
1 min read

Libyan Family that Unleashed Terror in their Town

6 hours ago
1 min read

A Chaotic Start to Ghana’s Parliament Seating after a Disputed Poll

6 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Covid Cases have Spiked to Unprecedented Levels

6 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Zim Teen Uses Martial Arts to Empower her Peers

6 hours ago
1 min read

Catching a Taxi in Addis Just Got Easier

6 hours ago
1 min read

Uganda’s School Plan for Refugee Children Could Become a Global Template

6 hours ago
1 min read

Tanzania Ropes in Popular Chinese Firm to Build its New Railway Project

6 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: