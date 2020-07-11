Which Safari Countries Are Open for Travel and When Will Flights Resume?

In this photo taken Dec. 11 2012, a park ranger wearing a mask walks past a mountain gorilla in the Virunga National Park in eastern Congo. Congo's Virunga National Park, home to about a third of the world's mountain gorillas, has barred visitors until June 1 2020, citing "advice from scientific experts indicating that primates, including mountain gorillas, are likely susceptible to complications arising from the COVID-19 virus."(AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

On 6 July 2020, the Kenyan government announced that local air travel will resume operations from 15 July 2020 and that international travel will resume from 1 August 2020. Air Mauritius announced that their flights are scheduled to resume on 1 September 2020, subject to the opening of borders and the lifting of travel restrictions. Rwanda’s airports will reopen for scheduled commercial flights on 1 August 2020. The government has made a selection of promotional offers (including discounted gorilla trekking permits) available to foreign visitors until 31 December 2020. After successfully implementing this first phase, the Seychelles will reopen for commercial flights from 1 August 2020. Visitors must have negative COVID-19 PCR certificates from authorised laboratories dated no more than 72 hours from the date of travel.

SOURCE: GO2AFRICA