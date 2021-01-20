Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Who Should Be Getting VC in Africa?

12 hours ago 1 min read

East African venture advisory firm Kinyungu Ventures has published a white paper detailing what it says is a “misalignment” between traditional venture capital models and the African market. The white paper, entitled “Chasing Outliers: Why Context Matters for Early Stage Investing in Africa”, finds there are “multiple mismatches” between key characteristics of Silicon Valley venture capital and African markets, which influence how startups and funds function as well as what results they expect and produce. The paper includes feedback from 100 pan-African founders, investors, and LPs across 15 African countries, and recommends investment structures and approaches tailored to African operating conditions, and a broadening of approaches to institutional investment on the continent. Findings show that African markets are large, but also fragmented, and its consumers have limited purchasing power. Furthermore, consumers on the continent are difficult to acquire and retain, yet the sheer size of the African market also presents a real opportunity for profit once the environment is clearly understood. The paper’s key recommendations for funds include adopting more focused investment strategies, such as investing in b2b companies or cross-subsidising a portfolio with less risky, steady return assets; considering non-unicorn investing models geared at more resilient companies, with returns distributed more widely across the portfolio; using flexible structures such as debt or PCVs to accommodate market-level changes, where feasible; and allowing a longer time horizon for returns, understanding that growth could be slow and difficult to achieve for many companies.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

Tunisia Saw another Night of Anti-government Protests

12 hours ago
1 min read

South African Doctor Who Tried to Wipe Out Black People Still Practising

12 hours ago
1 min read

A Dire Situation for West Darfur

12 hours ago
1 min read

How Europe can Mend Relations with Africa

12 hours ago
1 min read

Money Transfers Bailed Kenya Out of the Pandemic Storm

12 hours ago
1 min read

When Will Africa Make its Own Vaccine?

12 hours ago
1 min read

These Infrastructure Megaprojects are Reshaping Africa

12 hours ago
1 min read

Top Zimbabwe Official Succumbs to Covid-19

12 hours ago
1 min read

An App that Aims to make Legal Services more Accessible to all Nigerians

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Who Should Be Getting VC in Africa?

12 hours ago
1 min read

Tunisia Saw another Night of Anti-government Protests

12 hours ago
1 min read

South African Doctor Who Tried to Wipe Out Black People Still Practising

12 hours ago
1 min read

A Dire Situation for West Darfur

12 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: