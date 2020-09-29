Africa.com

Who Will Make the MIPAD Class of 2020?

3 mins ago 1 min read

In support of the International Decade for People of African Descent, proclaimed by United Nation’s General Assembly resolution 68/237 and to be observed from 2015 to 2024, the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) identifies high achievers of African descent in public and private sectors from all around the world as a progressive network of relevant actors to join together in the spirit of recognition, justice and development of Africa, it’s people on the continent and across it’s Diaspora. Watch the Most Influential 100 Recognition Week 2020 to see who made this year’s MIPAD Global List.

SOURCE: MIPAD

