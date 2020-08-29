Wild Foraging is Back in Fashion with a Growing Number of Wild Food Innovators in the Cape

Wild foods are considered to be anything not cultivated by humans and are usually indigenous, from edible weeds and flowers to seaweeds and shellfish. They’re sourced depending on the season. There is no shortage of options in the Cape Floral Region — recognized by UNESCO as one of the most special places on Earth for plant biodiversity. More than 9,000 plant species grow in the surrounding vegetation. Since 2017, Gray has been sharing her love of the edible landscape with locals and tourists through seasonal workshops. Right now it’s winter in Cape Town, which Gray calls the “season of flavor” as “everything comes alive in the rainfall area of the Western Cape.” Gray runs the workshops through her company Veld and Sea in Cape Point, around 70 kilometers south of Cape Town, where the Atlantic and Indian oceans meet.
SOURCE: CNN
More Articles
Sudan’s Heritage Sites Destroyed by Diggers
Japanese Couple Has Been Honeymooning in Cape Verde Since Lockdown
Safari Challenge takes the Kruger by Storm
Hotels in Africa Make it to the Influencers’ List of Secret Hotels around the World
Scrap to Fashion: This South African Designer is Using Abandoned Fabrics to Create Menswear
In Niger, an Architect Looking to the Country’s Design Traditions
South Africa is Fast Becoming the African Continent’s Art and Design Capital
The 11 Best African Films on Netflix
The ‘Jerusalema’ Phenomenon Shows Africa’s Trendsetting Abilities