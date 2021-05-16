With Afrowaste, Nigerian Designer Dimeji Ilori Turns Discarded Clothes into One-Of-A-Kind Treasures

Motivated by the goal of reducing fashion waste, Nigerian designer, Dimeji Ilori, launched a line of clothing created from cast-offs and flea market finds. Under his label, Swish, he fashions stylish new garments from discarded clothing, which represent a fresh, upcycled take on the fusion of Western and African design. “The collection was inspired by the idea of waste reduction,” says the African fashion innovator. The Afrowaste collection plays on a fashion reality for much of the youth in Nigeria. “The typical Nigerian youth cannot afford an original designer T-shirt and jeans because they are expensive and many brands aren’t available in the country. So walking the streets of Lagos you’ll see many young Nigerians in neat second-hand clothing. Ranging from Levi’s jeans, to Tommy Hilfiger sweaters and Nike sneakers or Converse All Stars. It is always a beautiful, chaotic mixture of foreign leftovers with new.”
SOURCE: DESIGN INDABA
More Articles
Rwanda Positions Itself as a Basketball Destination
Americans Pick Egypt for Memorial Day Trips
Los Angeles Bookstores that Cater for African Literature
The South African Province that’s Gone Under the Radar for Far Too Long
Here are some Fuss-free Destinations for South Africans
Kwame Onwuachi Talks ‘Top Chef’ Season 18, His Love for Fashion and LaKeith Stanfield
African Decor and Design: Why This Term is Problematic
Genevieve Nnaji Joins Cast of Musical on Afrobeat Star Fela Kuti Premiering on Clubhouse
11 Rwandan Artists You Should Be Listening To