Sat. Aug 22nd, 2020

Yasmina Atta’s Surrealist Fashion Collection Takes Cues from African Cinema

9 mins ago 1 min read

The latest collection by Nigerian designer, Yasmina Atta, incorporates a wide range of seemingly disparate influences to create works that are meant to express Africa’s post-colonial identity.  Mining African folklore and Afro-futuristic films from the 1960’s, she developed a range of surreal looks that are stunning and thought-provoking. Atta took particular inspiration from Senegalese film director Djibril Diop Mambéty, who was famous for his dream-like depictions of post-independent African society in the 1960s and 70s. Atta’s collection embodies this crossover by channelling elements of mysticism and futurism, taken from both historic and modern African culture as well as contemporary European culture. More tech-focused methods of mechanical accessories and laser-etched prints are applied to classic materials, like wool and leather, to create a visual depiction of the clash between tradition and pop culture from the 60s.

SOURCE: DEZEEN

