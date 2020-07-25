You Need to See the Trailer for Beyonce’s ‘Black is King’

Share it!

Dropping on July 31st, Beyonce’s latest effort, a visual album inspired by African culture and lore, promises to be a sensorial delight. Including contributions from a galaxy of stars from the diaspora, the production tells the story of a young black man’s journey to adulthood and the reclamation of his throne. His ancestors help guide him towards his destiny, and with his father’s teachings and guidance from his childhood love, he earns the virtues needed to reclaim his home and throne. African fans of Beyoncé were initially up in arms as it was revealed that the album would be centered around African culture and artifacts, but not be available to stream on the African continent. This has now been rectified as a distribution deal has allowed a number of African countries, including South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Namibia, Cameroon, Burundi, Senegal, Togo, Congo, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Cape Verde and many more, to have access to the July 31st release.

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA