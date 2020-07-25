Sat. Jul 25th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

You Need to See the Trailer for Beyonce’s ‘Black is King’

8 seconds ago 1 min read

Share it!

Dropping on July 31st, Beyonce’s latest effort, a visual album inspired by African culture and lore, promises to be a sensorial delight.  Including contributions from a galaxy of stars from the diaspora, the production tells the story of a young black man’s journey to adulthood and the reclamation of his throne. His ancestors help guide him towards his destiny, and with his father’s teachings and guidance from his childhood love, he earns the virtues needed to reclaim his home and throne. African fans of Beyoncé were initially up in arms as it was revealed that the album would be centered around African culture and artifacts, but not be available to stream on the African continent. This has now been rectified as a distribution deal has allowed a number of African countries, including South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Namibia, Cameroon, Burundi, Senegal, Togo, Congo, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Cape Verde and many more, to have access to the July 31st release.

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

Cocoa Slump Affects African Farmers’ Payday

9 hours ago
1 min read

South African Eateries Go Hungry

9 hours ago
1 min read

Giving Africa Food Sovereignty Using Innovation

9 hours ago
1 min read

Tanzania’s Largest Bank Looks to Expand

9 hours ago
1 min read

A Debate on the Funding Gap in Africa

10 hours ago
1 min read

Kenyan Goes on the Campaign Trail for WTO Post

10 hours ago
1 min read

Poll Results Show that Sub-Saharan Africa’s Economy will Contract this Year

10 hours ago
1 min read

Vocational and Technical Training Picks Up in Africa

10 hours ago
1 min read

If any African Airline is having a Reasonable Pandemic, it is Ethiopian Airlines

10 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

You Need to See the Trailer for Beyonce’s ‘Black is King’

9 seconds ago
1 min read

Cocoa Slump Affects African Farmers’ Payday

9 hours ago
1 min read

South African Eateries Go Hungry

9 hours ago
1 min read

Giving Africa Food Sovereignty Using Innovation

9 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today