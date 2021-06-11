Africa.com

Young Nigerians with Disabilities Look to Soccer for Relief

Soccer among young people with disabilities is increasingly popular in Nigeria. In Katsina, one team trains daily for national competition. But their activity serves above all for leisure and health. Disability doesn’t stop them from playing soccer. The activity is recreational and serves for socialization. Here, obstacles stay off the court. The rules of the game have been adapted for fun. The team represents Katsina in national competitions. There are other similar groups around Nigeria. As the rules are not so simple, skilled referees are required. In Katsina, there are only two qualified referees. The games take place in the late afternoon, when the sun is not so intense. But these young people don’t care much about the weather. Every day is a day for playing soccer.

SOURCE: DEUTSCHE WELLE

