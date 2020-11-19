Young Senegalese on a Dangerous Path to Spain

Hundreds of people have died this year in the dangerous sea journey to the Canary Islands. A sea journey to Europe once shunned by many migrants for being too dangerous is busy again. Hundreds have drowned this year in the Atlantic Ocean off Senegal on their way to the Canary Islands, a Spanish territory and gateway to Europe. More than 16,000 migrants have made the journey this year, 10 times last year’s total. Hotels that served tourists before the coronavirus pandemic have been turned into reception centres.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

