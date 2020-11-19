Young Senegalese on a Dangerous Path to Spain

Hundreds of people have died this year in the dangerous sea journey to the Canary Islands. A sea journey to Europe once shunned by many migrants for being too dangerous is busy again. Hundreds have drowned this year in the Atlantic Ocean off Senegal on their way to the Canary Islands, a Spanish territory and gateway to Europe. More than 16,000 migrants have made the journey this year, 10 times last year’s total. Hotels that served tourists before the coronavirus pandemic have been turned into reception centres.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
More Articles
Getting East Africa’s Medicine Lists Updated
The Most Promising Early-stage Businesses in the Space-tech Sector across Africa
Covid-19 Fatigue has Crept into Africans
Kampala’s Worst Unrest in a Decade
Nigeria Comes for CNN
WHO Chief Accused of Funding Ethiopian Rebellion
The Largest Mall in Central Africa Just Opened its Doors
Saving a Tunisian Relic from Destruction
A Cleanup Operation of South Africa’s Rivers has Given Many Hope