Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Zambia’s Founding Father Kenneth Kaunda is in a “Serious but Stable Condition”

8 hours ago 1 min read

The 97-year-old, who served as president from 1964 to 1991, was admitted to hospital last Tuesday with a minor chest infection, and was actually due to be discharged today. But his condition changed overnight and became worrying this morning. Both Zambia’s President Edgar Lungu and South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa have urged people to pray for Mr Kaunda. He is one of the last surviving members of a group who struggled against colonialism in Africa in the aftermath of the Second World War. During his rule, Kaunda made Zambia a centre for anticolonial groups fighting to end white minority rule in Southern African countries, including Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe. Kaunda allowed the armed organisations to maintain military bases, training camps, refugee centres and administrative offices. Later in life, he regained stature as one of Africa’s political giants, helping to mediate crises in Zimbabwe and Kenya.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

More Articles

1 min read

The Ascent of African Entertainment

8 hours ago
1 min read

Mali’s Basketball Foundation Rocked by Sex Scandal

8 hours ago
1 min read

Revolutionising Last Mile Delivery in Ethiopia

8 hours ago
1 min read

Cameroon Sees Blood Stocks Decline

8 hours ago
1 min read

Togo’s Used Car Market withstands Shocks brought by Pandemic

8 hours ago
1 min read

A Virulent Second Wave of Covid-19 Hits Kampala

8 hours ago
1 min read

Nairobi’s 10-year Agriculture Growth Strategy

8 hours ago
1 min read

G7 Refocuses its Commitment to African Economies

8 hours ago
1 min read

Young Nigerians See their Prospects Rapidly Diminish

8 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here