Zimbabwe’s Civil Servants Breathe a Sigh of Relief

Zimbabwe’s public sector workers have accepted a 140% salary hike starting this month, averting a potential strike against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government. Soaring inflation has eroded salaries and savings in the southern African nation, which is grappling with its worst economic crisis in a decade, marked by shortages of foreign exchange, food, fuel, electricity and medicines. Earlier this month, the top public workers union Apex Council rejected a government offer to double pay for employees saying it was too little. After another round of negotiations which dragged into the early hours of Wednesday, an Apex Council official said workers had accepted a pay deal that would see the lowest paid state employees getting 2,450 Zimbabwe dollars ($146) a month, up from 1,033.

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA