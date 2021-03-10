Africa.com

Zimbabwe’s Currency Woes have Forced a Shift to being a Cashless Society

14 hours ago 1 min read

With no end of cash shortages in sight in Zimbabwe, the use of mobile money has become the order of the day in the southern African nation.

SOURCE: VOA

