Thu. Feb 20th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Zimbabwe’s Troubled Waters

12 hours ago 1 min read
The shortage of clean and affordable water has become a threat to individual and public health in the troubled Southern African nation. The Chitungwiza City Council has been failing to provide water consistently to the area’s crowded townships for over eight months. Before the drought began, water shortages were common in Zimbabwe’s capital due to decrepit infrastructure and chemical shortages. In 2008, Chitungwiza was the epicentre of a nationwide cholera epidemic linked to poor water sanitation. Now, residents are fearful of the life-threatening conditions the current water crisis could create. Five years ago, after the Export-Import Bank of China extended a $144m relief loan facility to the Zimbabwean government to modernize Harare’s water and sewer works. Despite the loan, not much was done to salvage the situation as on $72m which still showed no much impact.SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

An Example for Wayward Youths in Freetown

12 hours ago
1 min read

Love Conquers Burkina Faso’s Divide

12 hours ago
1 min read

Creating a “Flying Cellphone Tower” for Africa

12 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

An Example for Wayward Youths in Freetown

12 hours ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe’s Troubled Waters

12 hours ago
1 min read

Love Conquers Burkina Faso’s Divide

12 hours ago
1 min read

Creating a “Flying Cellphone Tower” for Africa

12 hours ago

Will you support us?

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a news site that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, development, etc. 

If you are able to, please support Africa.com with as little as $1.

It means a lot to us. Really.

Contribute Now