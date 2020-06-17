Top 10 Africa Romantic Songs by African Artists

Share it!

If music speaks to you soul and soothes the heart and mind, then serenading your loved one with these Africa romantic songs from Africa is a sure way to make any day memorable.

Here are 10 Africa romantic songs to include on your playlist:

Tiwa Savage featuring Don Jazzy – Eminando

Nigerian singer, songwriter and actress Tiwa Savage released the dance ballad “Eminando” in 2013. The song’s title means good luck charm, and its infectious dance beat and sweet lyrics makes it a perfect addition to your romantic songs playlist. It was the 7th single from her debut studio album titled “Once Upon A Time”. With time it has become one of the best 10 Africa romantic songs for many.

Korede Bello – Do Like That

“Do Like That” by Nigerian singer Korede Bello is a sexy dance ballad that speaks of his strong attraction to a beautiful lady who teases him with her beauty and aura. The song’s drum and trap beat coupled with catchy and witty lyrics immediately capture your attention. It has since amassed more than 13 million views on YouTube making it one of the best 10 Africa romantic songs.

Davido – Aye

“Aye” by Nigerian singer Davido was released in 2014 in celebration of Valentine’s Day. The song tells a story of love between a poor farmer and a woman of royalty. The song’s catchy melody and beautiful lyrics made it a hit internationally and across Africa, winning Song of the Year at the 2014 Headies awards and Hottest Single of the Year at the 2014 Nigeria Entertainment Awards. Definitely, this list of 10 Africa romantic songs can be complete without this awesome song.

Sauti Sol featuring Alikiba – Unconditionally Bae

East Africa’s biggest stars Sauti Sol and Alikiba joined forces to create one of Africa’s biggest love ballads “Unconditionally Bae”. Even though the song is about the difficulty of finding love in the modern day world, it is a ballad that will make you sing and dance while you navigate your way through love. The song has since amassed more than 4 million views on YouTube.

Tekno – Pana

“Pana” is one of the most popular ballads from Africa, capturing audiences with a great beat and melody from Nigerian muso Tekno. In this song, Tekno is trying to woo a woman he is attracted to, and she doesn’t give in easily to his love proposal, but rather makes him woo her more for her love. The song has since amassed more than 20 million views on YouTube and earned Tekno the “Breakthough Artist of the Year” award for 2016 at the MTV Africa Music Awards.

P Squared featuring Rick Ross – Beautiful Onyinye

“Beautiful Onyinye” is a ballad from Nigerian duo P Squared featuring U.S. rapper Rick Ross. The song is about finding love and finally being happy after searching for someone to love. It was released in 2012, and the video was filmed in Miami and South Africa. It was nominated for Best Afro Pop and Video of the Year at the 2012 Nigeria Music Video Awards.

Mafikizolo – Ndihamba Nawe

If you’re looking for a song to add not only to your Valentine’s Day list but also your wedding playlist, then “Ndihamba Nawe” from South Africa’s Mafikizolo is a must. The song is off their 2007 album titled “Sibongile”, and it is one of South Africa’s most popular wedding songs. The song is a declaration of love as one finds the person that they want to spend their life with thus making it to be among top 10 Africa romantic songs.

Vanessa Mdee featuring K.O – Nobody But Me

“Nobody But Me” from Tanzanian artist Vanessa Mdee is a love ballad about being in love and experiencing the emotional excitement of the prospect of a new relationship. It was released in March 2015 and features South African rapper K.O. It has amassed over 1.6 million views on YouTube.

K.O featuring Nandi Mngoma – Skhanda Love

“Skhanda Love” is a beautiful hip hop ballad from K.O featuring Nandi Mngoma (now Madida). It talks about a ride-or-die kind of love that stays strong through adversity. The song is from K.O’s 2014 album titled “Skhanda Republic”, and it has amassed over 1.4 million views on YouTube.

Diamond Platnumz featuring Ne-Yo – Marry You

The latest hit from Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz featuring Ne-Yo is “Marry You”, which is ballad that expresses love and the desire to marry. The song has since amassed over 2 million views after being released on YouTube on the 2nd of February 2017. It’s a perfect addition to your Valentine’s Day and wedding playlist.