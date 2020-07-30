12 African Female Founded Tech Start-ups Selected For The Future Is Female Mentorship Program

Share it!

Launched by C. Moore Media, the program is the first PR and communications initiative dedicated exclusively to African tech Female Founders.

Twelve African female-founded tech startups have been selected for the inaugural The Future is Female Mentorship Program. C. Moore Media, an independent PR agency headquartered in New York, specializing in the US, UK, and African markets, launched the program last month. The initiative marks the first time a Public Relations (PR) and communications mentorship program has launched dedicated exclusively to African tech female founders.

In total, 139 applications came from 18 different African countries from across the Continent. The program initially launched intending to select ten female founders to take part in the program that spans four months. The volume and quality of applications led the internal judges to expand the program, resulting in 12 finalists who are official mentees of the program, making up the #Classof2020.

During the mentorship program, the mentees will learn insights into PR and communications fundamentals for tech startups, including how to create and execute a communications plan. In addition, female founders will learn how to leverage PR and communications to gain customers, attract investors, and secure premier partnerships customized for their business and sector’s unique needs.

Three of the selected startups come from Uganda and include Chi Ai Lab, Easy Matatu, and Mkaziprenuer. An additional three are from Nigeria, namely Movemeback, CAWSTEM, and Clean Technology Hub. Kweza Technologies, RPA Nuggets, and YISA Deliveries were selected from South Africa, and Tech Educate, Divaloper, and Ninsiima eDispensary each made the final list from Kenya, Ghana, and Tanzania respectively.

Once founders have completed this program, they will own insights into the fundamentals of PR and communications, and understand how to leverage this knowledge to gain visibility, grow their business, and build their brand.



“We were delighted by the response to the program. African tech female founders are underserved and often overlooked when it comes to the distribution of investments and resources. We wanted to create a complimentary program dedicated exclusively to African tech female founders to support them in their entrepreneurial journey as tech startups.” said Claudine Moore MD/Founder, C. Moore Media International Public Relations and Adjunct Professor, New York University. “We are excited to leverage our PR and communications knowledge and expertise alongside our global business network to facilitate these female founders in achieving their goals.”

The Future is Female Mentorship Program is a virtual program, and each mentee will participate in an exclusive group master class hosted by award-winning global and African PR expert Claudine Moore. The group

master class held in August is followed by three individual online one hour, one-on-one sessions from September to November. Each session is customized to the needs of each mentee and their business goals. The program is complimentary and led by Claudine Moore with participation from CMM team members and partners.

CMM and Claudine Moore have experience working with a cross-section of global, Africa-focused, and African brands, tech startups, and organizations providing a range of expertise including PR, media relations, messaging strategy, crisis communications, content creation, influencer marketing and more. Organizations include global heritage brands such as Louis Vuitton and Johnson & Johnson, Africa-focused startups such as WorldRemit, AFEX, Nigeria, WorldCover, Konga and System One, and African brands such as Heirs Holdings, Transcorp, The Africa Channel, Arik Air, and the Tony Elumelu Foundation.

