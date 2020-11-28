Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

15 African Artists on the Rise

3 mins ago 1 min read

The African contemporary art scene has seen tremendous growth over the past decade, fostering a cadre of established talents across the continent. With increased focus and the channelling of additional resources to cultivate African artists, new talents are emerging and expanding the field in remarkable ways. Sungi Mlengeya’s paintings show stark contrasts of dark figures against pristine white backgrounds; her work is characterized by this signature, minimalist black-and-white aesthetic. Gonçalo Mabunda is a self-taught artist who uses his artistic grit to decry war that ravaged his home country, Mozambique. He transforms old and abandoned weaponry into thrones, masks, and totems, then adorns his creations with kalashnikovs, rockets, guns, and bullets. Ayobola Kekere-Ekun is an academic and mixed-media artist whose work, often figurative and made from the paper technique known as “quilling,” shows an obsessive, experimental play with line and medium. Richard Atugonza is a rising artist who is carving out his own sculptural style with intention. Agnes Waruguru has developed a varied oeuvre, encompassing painting, textile works, installation, and more to explore her own personal identity.

SOURCE: ARTSY

More Articles

1 min read

From Beyoncé to the Oscars: Mary Twala, Africa’s Queen of Cinema

5 mins ago
1 min read

An Ethiopian Boutique Showcasing Artisanal Design

6 mins ago
1 min read

Prince Kaybee Gives New Women Voices a Chance to Shine in New Compilation Album ‘Project Hope’

9 mins ago
1 min read

House Hunting in Africa Made Easier

14 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa is Living Beyond its Means

14 hours ago
1 min read

Ghanaian FinTech Startup Tackles the Credit Financing Value Gap

14 hours ago
1 min read

With Better Logistics, Africa could be a Bigger Exporter of Fresh Produce and other Services

14 hours ago
1 min read

Zambia Becomes the First African Country to Default on its Debts

14 hours ago
1 min read

African Development Bank Backs Tanzania’s Hydro Plans

14 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Folklore & Farfetch Teamed Up to Showcase African Fashion Brands

1 second ago
1 min read

15 African Artists on the Rise

3 mins ago
1 min read

From Beyoncé to the Oscars: Mary Twala, Africa’s Queen of Cinema

5 mins ago
1 min read

An Ethiopian Boutique Showcasing Artisanal Design

6 mins ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
Namibia
%d bloggers like this: