3 Luxury Safari Brands Streaming Live Game Drives to Spot Wildlife

Although you can’t go on safari right now, it doesn’t mean you can’t experience it virtually. Thanks to the enterprising folks at Singita, andBeyond, and Virgin Limited Edition, you can stream live game drives from the comfort of your home. Happening twice a day (morning and sunset) through the month of April, andBeyond’s live game drives are presented in partnership with wildlife broadcasting experts WildEarth. Each three-hour drive switches between live feeds from andBeyond Ngala Private Game Reserve, which shares unfenced borders with the famed Kruger National Park, and the nearby Djuma Private Game Reserve in the Sabi Sand wildlife area. Part of Richard Branson’s Virgin Limited Edition collection, the 20-room Ulusaba Private Game Reserve is made up of two distinct lodges—one set high up on the rocks, another perched on the banks of a dry riverbed. Surrounding both of them is a seemingly endless savannah rich with wildlife (including the Big Five) that guests get to explore on drives with the retreat’s expert rangers and trackers.

SOURCE: ROBB REPORT

