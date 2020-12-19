Africa.com

30 Most Beautiful Women in Africa: The 2020 Rave List

18 seconds ago 1 min read

With the belief that beauty is more than skin deep, Style Rave has announced its picks for the 30 most beautiful women in Africa. In a year when people were challenged the world over, some rose above it and extended themselves in ways that show true beauty. Across Africa, these 30 women made their mark, and the world is all the more beautiful because of them. Ghanaian actress Jackie Appear was on top of the list and was named as the Most Beautiful African Woman of 2020. Jackie Appiah was active during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic as she was in the streets spreading awareness and giving out personal protective equipment. The actress commissioned a project at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital which is named “Jackie’s Corner” and is a day treatment room for children living with sickle cell. The Jackie Appiah Foundation also refurbished one of the paediatric wards at the hospital to make it conducive for sick children.

SOURCE: STYLE RAVE

