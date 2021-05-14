Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

A Call to Rebuild as Africans Mark the End of Ramadan

4 hours ago 1 min read

Eid al-Fitr is a special time of year for the nearly half of Africa’s population who are adherents of Islam. But this year’s celebration is different amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic and the devastation it has caused across the continent. The Ramadan fast is normally broken by the eating of sugary dates, per Muslim tradition. But this year is bittersweet, said South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who joined a recent iftar in Cape Town. “As this sacred month draws to a close, I want to call on the Muslim community to join hands with us, join hands with us in the national recovery and reconstruction effort,” he said. That hope is echoed from Senegal to Kenya to Ethiopia and South Africa as millions mark the end of this holy month.

SOURCE: VOA

More Articles

1 min read

Ethiopia’s Ongoing Conflict Means more than 5m People aren’t Getting the Food they Need

1 hour ago
1 min read

Kenya Aims to Achieve a Net-zero Carbon Neutral Economy by 2050

4 hours ago
1 min read

A Sit-down with Liberia’s Former President

4 hours ago
1 min read

Fintech in Nigeria – and Africa in General – Seen as the Final Frontier of Untapped Opportunity

4 hours ago
1 min read

Race Played a Role in Who was Rescued During Moz Attack

4 hours ago
1 min read

Pharmaceutical Giant Plans to Build South Africa’s Vaccine Capability

4 hours ago
1 min read

Framing the #EndSars Movement in the Context of Fela Kuti’s Legacy

1 day ago
1 min read

Food Truck Changes Joburgers Shopping Experience

1 day ago
1 min read

How Africans Can Monetize their Content Away from Traditional Channels

1 day ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here