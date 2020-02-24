A Cartoon Show that Positively Represents Africa

A popular children’s cartoon by Nigerian animator Adamu Waziri has flipped the narrative of foreign domination of the African animation market by promoting African culture and African stories. The Bino and Fino cartoon series, which first aired ten years ago, is now broadcast in 15 countries, including some in Europe. The Bino and Fino Show is about a brother and sister who live in a modern day city in Africa.In each episode Bino and Fino, with the help of their friend Zeena the Magic Butterfly and their family, discover and learn things about Africa and the world.

SOURCE: VOA