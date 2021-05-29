Africa.com

A Digital Library of Ghanaian Real Estate

Ghanaian startup DOBIISON, a provider of virtual tours and immersive digital experiences for the real estate, construction and tourism industries, is planning on scaling across Africa this year. Founded in 2018, DOBIISON has built the largest collection of Ghanaian virtual reality (VR) content. Currently at the growth stage, it leverages 360º immersive, interactive content with functionality that helps large businesses like Mantrac and Rendeavour’s Appolonia City transform their online presence and drive conversion rates using VR. DOBIISON’s freemium VR tourism platform 360 Ghana is the country’s largest library of tourist attractions, experiences and places to stay, in virtual reality. Yet it is beyond tourism that the startup is making its biggest strides.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

