A Growing Threat to Maputo

15 hours ago 1 min read

About 52 villagers in Mozambique’s troubled northernmost province were killed by Islamist insurgents on April 7 after they refused to be recruited to their ranks. “The young men were about to be recruited but they resisted, which provoked the ire of the bandits that killed the 52 indiscriminately,” said Orlando Modumane, a police spokesman. The killings took place in the village of Xitaxi in Muidumbe district in the province of Cabo Delgado, home to multibillion-dollar gas projects led by major oil companies like Total. Security analysts say that in some cases insurgents have occupied parts of towns, villages or government buildings and hoisted a black-and-white flag.

SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES

