Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

A Landlocked African Country with No Coronavirus Cases, Prepares

6 mins ago 1 min read

Lesotho has yet to record a case of COVID-19 as of April 13, one of two countries to escape the virus since it reached the continent. The other being the island nation of Comoros. But the government in Maseru led by Prime Minister Tom Thabane has rolled out a series of economic intervention measures to cushion the country from the impact of the pandemic. In an address on Monday, Thabane disclosed that a budget had been allocated for a Disaster Relief Fund with another Relief Fund for the private sector. Like other African countries have announced in recent times, Lesotho has formally opened talks with the World Bank and the European Union for assistance in this regard. The measures touch on the public and private sectors and also addresses Basotho students within the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) and those outside the region. Banks have also been directed to revise some regulations whiles telecom companies are to lower interest rates.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

Share it!

More Articles

1 min read

Express Delivery to Help Fight the Pandemic in Poorer African Countries

40 seconds ago
1 min read

These Nigerian Influencers Have Caught Hollywood’s Eye

1 day ago
1 min read

Zimbabwean Startup Launches “Knowledge Engine”

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Express Delivery to Help Fight the Pandemic in Poorer African Countries

40 seconds ago
1 min read

A Landlocked African Country with No Coronavirus Cases, Prepares

6 mins ago
6 min read

COVID-19 is SPEEDING Up the Digital Economy in Africa

30 mins ago
7 min read

Communal Land And The Traditional Elites

8 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today