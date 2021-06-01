A Pattern of Media Repression in Zimbabwe

Jeffrey Moyo, a freelance journalist for The Times who is based in Harare, was being held on charges of violating the country’s immigration laws. His lawyers say the accusation is spurious. Authorities in Zimbabwe arrested the reporter and accused him of improperly helping two other Times journalists make a reporting trip there recently. One of his lawyers, Douglas Coltart, said the accusation was linked to Mr. Moyo’s procurement of journalist accreditation cards from the Zimbabwe Media Commission for two Times journalists in South Africa, Christina Goldbaum and João Silva, who flew to the city of Bulawayo on May 5.
SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES
