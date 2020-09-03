Fri. Sep 4th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

A Pink Flock Makes its Return to Kenyan National Park

3 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

Eight years ago, rising water levels in Kenya’s Lake Nakuru drove away the clouds of pink-coloured flamingos that were the park’s biggest draw. Rangers say their disappearance triggered a drop in visitor numbers for the Nakuru National Park. Now they’re back. On a recent visit, flocks of flamingos foraged for food in the lake’s turquoise waters, while others flapped in a sine-wave formation above. A rhinoceros grazed nearby. “With the increase now of the number of flamingos we have started seeing visitors also increasing,” Caroline Mwebia, the park’s tourism warden said. She declined to give visitor numbers and the Kenya Wildlife Service did not return calls seeking comment. But nearly a quarter of a million visitors came in 2011, the last year figures are publicly available for. Flamingos eat insect larvae and algae that gives them their pink hue. High water levels shrink the birds’ ideal breeding and feeding grounds. When Nakuru lake first rose, Mwebia said, flamingos left for nearby lakes like Bogoria and Baringo whose waters were shallower.

SOURCE: CGTN AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

Addis Shocked by US Move to Cut Aid

11 mins ago
1 min read

Wildlife Faces a New Threat in Zimbabwe’s Hwange National Park

18 mins ago
1 min read

Experts Perplexed by Coronavirus Trends in Africa

22 mins ago
1 min read

Insights into who Rusesabagina is and the Build up to His Arrest

43 mins ago
1 min read

Dozens of Aid Groups are Operating Illegally in Uganda

47 mins ago
1 min read

Kenya-based Music Service on the Denmark Alternative Stock Exchange

52 mins ago
1 min read

Africa CDC Calls for Fair Distribution of Covid-19 Vaccine

1 hour ago
1 min read

Confusion around Zimbabwe’s Compensation Plan

1 hour ago
1 min read

Meet the Somali Footballer Breaking Barriers

23 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

A Pink Flock Makes its Return to Kenyan National Park

3 mins ago
1 min read

Addis Shocked by US Move to Cut Aid

11 mins ago
1 min read

Wildlife Faces a New Threat in Zimbabwe’s Hwange National Park

18 mins ago
1 min read

Experts Perplexed by Coronavirus Trends in Africa

22 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today