A School Day Turns Into a Nightmare

Gunmen stormed a school in Cameroon and opened fire over the weekend, killing several children and wounding more. The attack occurred on Saturday in Kumba, a town in the country’s restive Anglophone region, where separatist insurgents operate. At least seven children have died and 12 were injured in the incident. Cameroonian Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute said that nine students had died and condemned a “dastardly act of wickedness.” No group has claimed responsibility though local authorities have accused separatist fighters of targeting the school. People have been raising awareness of the incident on social media under the hashtag #EndAnglophoneCrisis. This is in reference to ongoing movements which advocate a separation between English-speaking Cameroon from the French-speaking part of the country. Separatists in Anglophone regions have been fighting with government forces and government-backed militias for several years. Both sides stand accused of violence against civilians, which began in 2016 after residents in the country’s Anglophone provinces, where 20% of Cameroon’s population live, protested the government led by French speakers.

SOURCE: CNN