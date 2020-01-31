A Scramble for Africa Post Brexit

As $8.5bn worth of deals were announced at last week’s UK-Africa Investment Summit in London, Scottish businessmen with an interest in Africa told African Business they are also looking to deepen ties with the continent after the UK exits the EU. While there are strong links between Africa and Scotland, there are several obstacles which have obstructed deeper commercial ties in the past. As a result, representation across the continent is limited. Scotland’s development agency, Scottish Development International (SDI), has only one office in Africa in Ghana. Compare this with the UK government which had 31 embassies in sub-Saharan Africa in 2017 and hopes to be the largest G7 investor in the region by 2022.

SOURCE: AFRICAN BUSINESS MAGAZINE