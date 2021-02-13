Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

A Sculptor and Former Special Effects Artists is Paving the Way in Prosthetics for Darker Skin Tones

34 seconds ago 1 min read

A family tragedy led an inventive artist to embark upon an initiative that would change lives. When his brother lost a hand in an accident, John Amanam soon learned that prosthetics for people of color were virtually non-existent. As a sculptor, he turned his attention to the human form and began the process of creating realistic options for amputees of color. John Amanam, a 33-year-old sculptor and former movie special effects artist from the city of Uyo in southern Nigeria, set out to change this reality three years ago, quickly becoming a pioneer in designing hyperrealistic Black prosthesis. His work — spanning prosthetic hands, legs, fingers, toes, ears, noses, and breasts — was so rare that he registered a patent over his innovation in Nigeria last year.

SOURCE: HYPERALLERGIC

