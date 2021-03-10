Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

A Showcase of Africa Post Pandemic

14 hours ago 1 min read

The pandemic caused the Africa2020 Season, which was scheduled to showcase cultural projects all over France, to be postponed, but the Season did kick off in December 2020, and the plan is that it will unfold as planned until July 2021. N’Goné Fall, the Senegalese General Commissioner of the Africa2020 Season, called the large scale gathering, which is presented under the banner of the Institut Français, “an invitation to look at and understand the world from an African perspective.” Officially, the Africa2020 Season is presented as “an allegory of the cultural, spiritual, commercial, technological and political networks that have linked the nations of the African continent throughout history,” and innovation, creativity and resilience became some of the key words driving the curatorial project. One of the most original creations presented is by the Congolese artist Sammy Baloji, who is showing two sculptures, named Johari – Brass Band, which were installed in the stairway of the Grand Palais, the historic exhibition site and exhibition hall on the Champs-Elysées, in Paris.

SOURCE: TRUE AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

The Good, Bad and Ugly for Africa’s Tourism Sector

14 hours ago
1 min read

New WTO Chief Calls Out Countries Stalling Vaccination Production

14 hours ago
1 min read

Country Mourns Ghanaian Teens

15 hours ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe’s Currency Woes have Forced a Shift to being a Cashless Society

15 hours ago
1 min read

No Room for African Politicians Living it Up with Ill Gotten Riches

15 hours ago
2 min read

Teething Problems with Crypto Currencies Cause SA to Discontinue

15 hours ago
1 min read

Namibia’s First Lady Takes Back her Power in Viral Video

15 hours ago
2 min read

Global Finance Names the AfDB as the Best Multilateral Financial Institution in the World

15 hours ago
1 min read

Course Reflection – AfricaLive!

15 hours ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Apple Music’s Latest Africa Rising Artist Is Nigerian Afro-Pop Singer-Songwriter, Ayra Starr

11 hours ago
7 min read

Working Remotely Due To Coronavirus? Here Is How To Manage It.

13 hours ago
7 min read

Most Popular Mobile Apps in Africa

13 hours ago
1 min read

A Showcase of Africa Post Pandemic

14 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: