Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

A Social Networking Tool for Africans Studying Overseas

3 mins ago 1 min read

A Tanzanian who created an app to help African students studying in China network with one another has told the BBC that he is expanding the project to other countries. Kizwalo Simbila launched the Schoolbiz in August 2017 in Tanzania – a month before going to study in China at Ningbo University. It has become more sophisticated over the years and about 500 students from the continent in China have been using it. Members can sign up for free and now access a range of material, such as information about scholarships and job opportunities as well as advice on how to expand their ideas. “Students or young people in general always have a lot of great ideas, unfortunately most of the time, there’s no-one there to help them with bringing these ideas into life and that is where SchoolBiz comes in,” Mr Simbila told the BBC. A member can create a group, start a topic and get involved in conversations. This has been particularly helpful during the last year with the Covid-19 pandemic. Last year, Schoolbiz also participated in China’s College Student Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition, where its team was recognised for nurturing students’ ideas to become realities. Mr Simbila’s project – which is self-funded – is also supported by the students’ union at Ningbo University, where he is studying business administration.

SOURCE: BBC

More Articles

1 min read

Where is Uganda’s Famous Environmental Activist Now?

2 mins ago
1 min read

Burundi’s List of Olympic Games is Constantly Growing

2 days ago
1 min read

The History Behind Nairobi’s Informal Settlements

2 days ago
1 min read

Saving a Very Rare Zebra

2 days ago
1 min read

Khartoum’s Healthcare Systems in Critical Condition

2 days ago
1 min read

Case to Have the Igbo Apprenticeship System Taught in Economics

2 days ago
1 min read

Alleviating Congestion at One of Africa’s Busiest Border Crossings

2 days ago
1 min read

What’s Unfolding in the Horn of Africa is a Significant Threat to International Security

2 days ago
1 min read

This Firm has Managed to Navigate Issues of Fixed Addresses for African Online Stores

2 days ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here