Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

A Solution to Cater for the Demands of the African Consumer

1 min ago 1 min read

Kenyan startup WAYO, an AI-powered customer experience management platform that collects, monitors, and evaluates in real-time, is helping retail companies predict demand for their products, and plans to scale into Nigeria shortly. Founded in 2015, WAYO allows retail organisations with large customer bases to obtain insights into the performance of their products and services, and accurately predict demand across all their touchpoints promptly.  This in turn allows them to derive action points and adapt to customer needs when it matters the most, thereby increasing retention and brand equity. Founder Ernest Makotsi told Disrupt Africa that the WAYO platform has three main use cases. Firstly, it allows retailers to evaluate their service in real time. Secondly, it cuts down on customer wait times. Finally, WAYO makes customer support simple, with its mobile-integrated help desk allowing retailers to solve customer-related questions quickly and simply, thanks to an AI chatbot feature.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

Gaborone Deals with the Elephant in the Room

3 mins ago
2 min read

Nairobi Relooks its Livestock Strategy

7 mins ago
1 min read

Egypt’s Fightback against a Tourist Slump

9 mins ago
1 min read

Drug Abuse: The Uncles Looking Out for Uganda’s Youth

12 mins ago
1 min read

The Hague Looks into the Events that Unfolded in the #EndSars Protests

14 mins ago
1 min read

An Inspiration to Budding Somali Scientists

17 mins ago
1 min read

The Next Few Weeks Will Be Tense in Ethiopia

21 mins ago
1 min read

Kenyan Salon Offers Wigs to Cancer Patients

1 day ago
1 min read

How Africa Eradicated Polio

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

A Solution to Cater for the Demands of the African Consumer

1 min ago
1 min read

Gaborone Deals with the Elephant in the Room

3 mins ago
2 min read

Nairobi Relooks its Livestock Strategy

7 mins ago
1 min read

Egypt’s Fightback against a Tourist Slump

9 mins ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
Namibia
%d bloggers like this: