A Star Bed Experience Awaits In Mozambique

Many people who yearn for a private escape with their loved one will find Anantara Medjumbe Island Resort new Star Bed Experience rather fascinating.

The Mozambique resort was created for guests who want some alone time with their other half. The remote island getaway blends a Robinson Crusoe-style adventure with the authentic luxuries Anantara is famous for.

The experience starts with a 15-minute journey on a traditional dhow boat. If you are lucky, you may spot turtles, dolphins or Humpback whales.

Once at Quissanga Island, lovers can choose to watch the sunset, soak in the water or take a romantic stroll, hand in hand.

Anantara Medjumbe Island Resort has put in a lot of work to make sure the experience is as romantic as possible.

The island is lit by flame lit torches, lamps and flickering candles. Dinner by starlight adds to the ambiance.

There is also a gourmet picnic spread filled with Mediterranean salads, marinated meat and seafood kebabs and chocolate brownies that the couple can enjoy as they listen to the tranquil sound of the ocean.

The resort also provides a private chef at an additional cost.

The chef will prepare a feast of flame-grilled meats and seafood in exotic marinades and sauces.

The cherry on top is their luxurious four-poster bed that is dressed with the finest linens.

Whether you plan to stay up all night talking or plan to wake up just before sunset, guests should savour every moment on the island.

