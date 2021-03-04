A Tech Hub to Collaborate on African Inventions

The European Commission has granted $2.3 million to DIGILOGIC, a new project that sees European and African innovation hubs collaborate to enable innovators, startups and SMEs to jointly develop smart logistics solutions in close cooperation with industries and investors. The three-year DIDGILOGIC project aims to boost cooperation and long-term, sustainable partnerships between European and African digital innovation hubs to encourage innovation in the logistics space. It is deployed by a consortium comprising three hubs in Europe – Digital Hub Logistics Dortmund (Germany), VTT (Finland) and Friuli Innovazione (Italy) – and two in Africa – MEST (Ghana) and BongoHive (Zambia). It also includes system change facilitator Endeva (Germany) and SME Prototipi (Nigeria). These partners will foster the adoption of emerging technologies such as Cloud Computing, Big Data, Augmented and Virtual Reality, Machine Learning, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Smart Devices, Internet of Things (IoT) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) for smart logistics solutions, through the deployment of a dynamic and impactful knowledge transfer process and a targeted implementation programme across Europe and Africa.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

Like this: Like Loading...