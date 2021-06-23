A Theatre Piece that is Positive about Sierra Leone’s Pride and Rich History

‘Sing, Freetown’ is a dynamic film with a deep understanding of the country’s rhythm, as well as the ebb and flow of the two men’s rapport. This is a hugely special, rewarding documentary whose ending manages to encompass both victory and loss. Cinema is often connected to dreams and triumphs, and yet failure can make for a far more arresting subject. This astonishing documentary both demythologises the creative process and captures a tortuous artistic collaboration full of human messiness and complexity. With an evocative opening image of a man paddling a small boat towards the shore, Sing, Freetown is about returning, both physically and metaphorically. The image recalls the history of Sierra Leone as a territory where liberated Africans resettled after the slave trade was outlawed. Bafta- and Emmy-winning journalist Sorious Samura is also on his own odyssey.
SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION
More Articles
Senegalese Footballer Makes Life Back Home a Little Easier
Burundi Breaths Sigh of Relief
Reducing the Costs of Moving Goods in North Africa
Chimamanda’s Opinion Challenged
A New Approach to Spotting and Investing in Africa’s Most Promising Early Stage Ventures
An Upward Swing in the Economy is on the Cards for Zimbabwe
Ballots are Still being Counted in Ethiopia’s Parliamentary Poll
How Soon can We Expect ‘Made in Africa’ Vaccines?
The First African Country to Receive Payment for Reducing Carbon Emissions