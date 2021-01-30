A Thrilling Ride in the Garden Route

Africa.com

The Garden Route is resplendent not only in its natural grandeur and wonderful restaurants, but also in extreme adrenaline-focused activities the likes of which can turn a steel spine into a jellyfish tentacle and leave those of us with delicate constitutions hoarse from all the screaming. From the seaside town of Mossel Bay along the N2 through Wilderness, Knysna, Plettenberg Bay and finally Storms River, you’ll encounter a smorgasbord of terrifyingly fun things to do. Ever had the inkling to jump from a plane, stare a huge shark in the face, swing across a gorge, dangle over a waterfall or leap off the edge of a very high bridge? Great, then get yourself down to the Garden Route.

SOURCE: GETAWAY

