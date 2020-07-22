Wed. Jul 22nd, 2020

A Ugandan Political Activist Takes on the Man Who has been President Since he was 4

Bobi Wine, a popular reggae star and prominent opposition MP in Uganda, has launched a new political party before presidential polls scheduled for early next year. Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, described the move as “yet another important step in our liberation struggle” and said he hoped to unite the fragmented opposition seeking to oust Yoweri Museveni, 75, who has been in power since 1986. “We believe in having a platform that will bring in all oppressed Ugandans,” the 38-year-old singer and activist said in a statement. Wine is one of a new generation of politicians across Africa who are challenging long-time leaders, hoping to harness deep dissatisfaction among younger, more educated and often urban voters.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

