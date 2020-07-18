Sat. Jul 18th, 2020

A Virtual Tour of Cape Town without Tourists

11 mins ago 1 min read

If you are having Cape Town FOMO, then let local Mike Zuma take you on a tour of the award-winning South African destination. The video, which was posted on dw.com/, takes viewers on a journey to the city. If you are expecting the streets to be busy with tourists, you won’t find any. He starts with ‘one of the oldest Black townships in the Western Cape’ called Langa. The township is usually a tourist hotspot- boasting art and culture. He then travels to The Company’s Gardens, another beloved Cape Town attraction. Here people come to feed squirrels and take in the majestic views. Zuma then heads to a section of Table Mountain that boasts incredible views of the city. Other attractions include the V&A Waterfront, where guests can take a ferry to Robben Island. He stops the tour at a famous eatery called Mzanzi Restaurant, which is popular among international tourists.

SOURCE: IOL

