Wed. Jul 15th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

A Web of Deceit in Windhoek’s Internet Plans

3 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

A city councillor in Namibia’s capital has alleged she was offered a bribe by a local politician to ensure Chinese tech giant Huawei would win an exclusive contract to build the 5G telecommunication network in Windhoek. Brunhilde Cornelius made the allegations in an affidavit that was filed with police on June 19 and has been obtained by Al Jazeera’s Investigative Unit. Cornelius, who is also the secretary-general of the opposition Rally for Democracy and Progress Party (RDP), alleged the bribe was offered by Nicanor Ndjoze, a fellow RDP member who is the party’s director of elections. The allegations come months after Namibia was rocked by several corruption scandals sparked by the so-called the Fishrot files, revelations that saw two government ministers – the former Minister of Justice Sacky Shanghala and the former Minister of Fisheries Bernhard Esau – resign after a joint investigation by Al Jazeera, WikiLeaks and Icelandic media.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

More Articles

1 min read

CEO of Nigeria’s Ride Hailing App Found Dead in NY Apartment

10 mins ago
1 min read

Beyonce’s New Video Hits a Nerve with Africans

23 hours ago
1 min read

SAA’s Metamorphosis

23 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

A Web of Deceit in Windhoek’s Internet Plans

3 mins ago
1 min read

CEO of Nigeria’s Ride Hailing App Found Dead in NY Apartment

10 mins ago
10 min read

COVID-19 Is Gender-Blind, But Not Gender-Neutral

39 mins ago
2 min read

Syinix Launches The First Android TV In Kenya With Size 8 Reborn

4 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today