Accra Lays Former President to Rest

The state funeral of Ghana’s longest serving leader, Jerry John Rawlings, has taken place in the capital, Accra. He died in November at the age of 73 of an undisclosed illness, but his funeral was delayed – in part by political squabbling. The ceremony was held at Independence Square, with numbers attending limited by coronavirus restrictions. But many Ghanaians headed to the square despite being asked by the government to watch the ceremony on TV in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus. Tribute after tribute eulogised the late Ghanaian leader, most describing him as a selfless and committed leader who worked for the common good of his country. Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo described Rawlings as a “charismatic and fearless leader”. His widow Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings was quoted as saying: “Your gift of sharing knew no bounds. You never hesitated to help in the passing of laws to protect the vulnerable in society. Jerry, I know that God created us for each other.” After the funeral, Rawlings was laid to rest at the military cemetery in Accra.

SOURCE: BBC

