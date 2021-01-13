Ace Instrumentalists Go Virtual In A Showcase Of Virtuosity And Musical Passion

Five of Cape Town’s top instrumental virtuosos come together as “Vertigo”, in a high-energy instrumental showcase that will be live-streamed from Milestone Studios in Cape Town on Friday 15 January. The concert is part of the Digital Mobility Concert Series which has been made possible by ConcertsSA and its associated funders, the Royal Norwegian Embassy, SAMRO, the SAMRO Foundation, and the Levedo Foundation.

Unique from the outset, the band offers a sound and talent set which makes for a breathtaking musical experience and an instrumental showcase with universal appeal. The 5-piece is fronted by internationally celebrated flute virtuoso Carina Bruwer – known for her extreme versatility as a Classically trained turned contemporary Jazz musician and one of only a few flautist in the world to achieve the “slide guitar effect” on the flute – and musically directed by Kyle Petersen – multi-talented keyboardist and international Ambassador for Roland Keyboards. International guitarist extraordinaire Richard Brokensha who has performed across the world to packed stadiums and intimate royalty parties alike, joins on electric and acoustic guitars, while the exceptional multi-instrumentalist and composer Nick Williams – who went pro as a mostly self-taught musician before winning the opportunity to study in Zurich and perform across the world – joins on bass. Drummer Darren Petersen who transitioned from a child prodigy to a fully-fledged drum, percussion, and sampling specialist and one of SA’s premier and most in-demand drummers, completes the quintet in style!

“I am extremely excited about this show, not only because as musicians we are hungry to perform – just as our audience is hungry for great music – but also because this act represents a dream that I have been wanting to realise for a long time, but never had time for”, says Carina, who is well-known as the founder and lead-player of the SAMA award-winning trio Sterling EQ. “Collaborating with this particular set of homegrown instrumental talent is simply exhilarating. Each of these multi-award winning artists offers a unique musical artistry that defies definition but perfectly complement that of one another – both offering an impressive mix of extreme technical skill, raw musical passion and creativity.”

Kyle adds “We are fired up to get out and perform on the big stage where this showcase belongs, but for now, we are enormously grateful for the opportunity to just make music, and to bring the show to a digital audience through a professional online broadcast”.

The show consists of mind-blowing renditions of instrumental Jazz/ soul, pop, crossover and contemporary pieces. Highlights include Europa (Carlos Santana), Spain (Chick Corea), Special Star (Mango Groove), Kashmir (Led Zeppelin), Adagio (Albinoni mashup), and more showstoppers as well as soulful melodies. The performance will be streamed by local livestreaming provider Panastream, as part of the Mother City Milestone series which is a digital concert series collaboration between Milestone Studios and Panastream.

The digital concert is streamed live to Quicket at 18:30 on 15 January. Tickets cost R120 per stream and can be booked on https://www.quicket.co.za/events/127599-vertigo-live-at-milestone-studios/?ref=algolia-search&fbclid=Iw

