Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Addis Tells Everyone to Stay Out of It

1 min ago 1 min read

Ethiopia has urged the international community to refrain from “unwelcome and unlawful acts of interference” in its affairs following calls to end the conflict in the northern Tigray region. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has called the military offensive a “law-enforcement operation”. His deadline to Tigray fighters to surrender will lapse on Wednesday. Hundreds of people have reportedly been killed and thousands have been forced from their homes. On Tuesday, a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the fighting in Tigray ended without a statement, according to AFP news agency, with African countries reportedly requesting more time to allow for diplomatic efforts by the African Union to continue. Meanwhile, the EU foreign policy Chief Josep Borrell met with Ethiopia’s foreign minister to discuss the conflict. Former Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, writing in Foreign Policy, warns against internationally brokered “superficial dialogues” that could reward the TPLF leaders with impunity and lead other restive ethnic groups to think that “violence pays off.”

SOURCE: BBC | FOREIGN POLICY

More Articles

1 min read

Nigeria’s Men Take the Lead in Fight against GBV

5 mins ago
1 min read

Here’s why the Vic Falls are the Perfect Summer Holiday Destination

23 hours ago
1 min read

The Changing Nature of Education in Africa

23 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa is Living Beyond its Means

23 hours ago
1 min read

All Hands on Deck to Quell Insurgency in Mozambique

23 hours ago
1 min read

Coming to America has Been Made More Difficult for these African States

23 hours ago
1 min read

The Soft Power Credentials of these Ex African Statesmen

23 hours ago
1 min read

African States Join Efforts to Create a Coronavirus Vaccine

23 hours ago
2 min read

Key Evidence in Lekki Toll Shooting Raises Eyebrows

24 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Addis Tells Everyone to Stay Out of It

1 min ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s Men Take the Lead in Fight against GBV

5 mins ago
3 min read

TANG, A New Dawn For The Joburg Foodie Scene Set In A Landmark, Iconic Site

11 hours ago
7 min read

Oil And Gas Discoveries And Activity In Southwest Africa Set To Open New Basins For Development And Trigger Big Investments

12 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
Namibia
%d bloggers like this: