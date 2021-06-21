AFMIC 2021 Goes Live In July

The Africa Mining Convention (AFMIC 2021), Africa’s much-awaited virtual mining conference and exhibition will go live from 13th-15th July 2021 and make its mark in the African mining industry with a breakthrough virtual convention.

AFMIC 2021, organised by Valiant Business Media will host a thoughtfully curated agenda with a series of conference sessions delivered by 30+ renowned speakers from leading companies like Carl ZEISS Microscopy, Nokia, Eaton, ArcelorMittal, Vedanta Zinc International, Vulkan Drive Tech, Continental, Weir Minerals, Wood Mackenzie, etc along with policymakers from major African mining countries including the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development Nigeria; Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Somalia; Botswana Chamber of Mines; Bureau of Mines and Geology of Burkina (BUMIGEB) who are among the key stakeholders in the African mining industry.

With the projected participation of 1000+ participants, the event will also include an immersive virtual exhibition space for attendees to showcase products, services & solutions; private breakout rooms to arrange 1-2-1 virtual meetings; integrated chat & video calling features and the virtual exchange of business cards & other collateral.

According to the CEO of Valiant Business Media, Mr. Shariq Abdul Hai, the COVID 19 pandemic had the worst implications on the events industry and brought business networking to a standstill due to restrictions on mass gatherings. AFMIC 2021 as such has been designed to provide a seamless convening platform for mining professionals to network and forge indelible business partnerships.

“We are confident that AFMIC will replicate the experience of the physical event and will be unparalleled in its ability to assemble mining stakeholders who will take to the virtual stage and deliberate over an effective strategic path to transform the African mining industry through collaboration and innovation” Abdul Hai further added.

Several influential ministries/dignitaries hailing from high-potential mining jurisdictions of Africa will take advantage of this top-notch platform to introduce their mining projects and huge business opportunities, making AFMIC 2021 timely for participants who seek to take advantage of the humongous mining potential present in the world’s mining hub.