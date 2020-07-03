Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Africa.com Brings You the Digital Consumer Trends that Will Continue to Dominate Daily Life in Africa

5 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

Africa.com kicks off another five sessions of its successful webinar series in partnership with faculty from Harvard Business School, Crisis Management for African Business Leaders. The first session, Digital Consumer Trends that Will Continue to Dominate Daily Life in Africa explores the many ways in which African consumers have shifted towards digital products and services over the last three months.   The discussion will explore how Africans are shifting towards delivery takeaways with UberEats, how telemedicine has taken a huge leap forward, how distance learning is gaining ground, and how contactless payments are the next big thing in the mobile payment space. To round it all off, the chief operating officer of Silicon Valley’s leading online tech business magazine, TechCrunch, will comment on how these trends dovetail with the digital consumer trends taking hold in the U.S.

SOURCE: VIRTUAL CONFERENCE AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

Opening Night in Mogadishu

11 hours ago
1 min read

Sanctioned Billionaire Finds a Haven in Tiny Congolese Bank

11 hours ago
1 min read

Postponement of AFCON Gives Cameroon Time to Prepare a Memorable Competition

11 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Africa.com Brings You the Digital Consumer Trends that Will Continue to Dominate Daily Life in Africa

5 mins ago
12 min read

10 Best Travel Destinations in Africa

9 hours ago
2 min read

Davy Sage Releases Inspirational New Tune -Together

10 hours ago
3 min read

Ecobank Group Spearheads New Private Sector Initiative To End Malaria

10 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today