Sat. Jul 18th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Africa has been Finessing the Community-based Lodge Model for Years

6 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

Odzala Discovery Camps, in the Republic of Congo; Kasbah du Toubkal, in the High Atlas Mountains of Morocco; and Sundy Praia and Roça Sundy, two lodges on the tiny island of Príncipe, off the west coast of Africa. The gold standard is Il Ngwesi, in Kenya, owned and run by Maasai. In 1996 the locals set aside land and built a lodge. The tourism income—divided up by the residents—pays for health, education, and conservation. Through his nonprofit Volcanoes Safaris Partnership Trust, lodge owner of Volcanoes Safaris’ Mount Gahinga Lodge has opened a new Gahinga Batwa village in 2018: 18 homes and a community center constructed on a 10-acre plot. The Batwa were being visited weekly by a nurse and had access to a rainwater tank. Four Batwa worked at Moman’s lodge, and a full-time Batwa coordinator had also been employed. The majority of guests were now visiting the village as part of their stay, and regular guest donations were ensuring the continuation of vital initiatives.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

More Articles

1 min read

Travel Update from Kenya

1 min ago
1 min read

Can He Break Down Tunisia’s Hostile Tattoo Culture?

11 mins ago
1 min read

Libya’s Bahjat Chases Pop Stardom in Sweden

15 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Travel Update from Kenya

1 min ago
1 min read

Africa has been Finessing the Community-based Lodge Model for Years

6 mins ago
1 min read

Can He Break Down Tunisia’s Hostile Tattoo Culture?

11 mins ago
1 min read

Libya’s Bahjat Chases Pop Stardom in Sweden

15 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today