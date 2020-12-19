Africa.com

Africa on a Plate: What You Need to Know About African Food

On a mission to get Africans talking about African food, South African chef, Lentswe Benghu, started the television series ‘Africa on a Plate.’  Previously, the airwaves had been dominated by Western star chefs, like Gordon Ramsay and Jamie Oliver, telling Africans about their own cuisine, and Benghu felt the programming needed local perspective.        The series starts in Bhengu’s home country, South Africa, then moves through Tanzania, Nigeria, Morocco, before it returns south to Lesotho. Here are a few things you should know before getting stuck in. In North Africa, you can find tagine, couscous, pastilla, ful medames and koshari. West Africa is home to jollof rice, moimoi, waakye and superkanja. Central Africa is where you can eat groundnut stew, makayabu, and many cassava and plantain-based dishes. In East Africa, you’ll find various wat served on injera flatbread, ugali, grilled seafood, sambusa and mashed matoke, while in South Africa, you can eat bunny chow, biltong and barbecued meat at a shisa nyama or braai.

