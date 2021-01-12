Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Africa Should Use the Next Decade to Go Green

17 seconds ago 1 min read

Renewable energy is expected to account for less than 10% of Africa’s electricity generation by 2030, showing huge investment is needed to unlock the continent’s wind and solar power potential, researchers said on Monday. Drastic policy change and investment will also be needed if the notion of Africa “leapfrogging to renewables” is plausible, according to the authors of a new study by the University of Oxford, published in the academic journal Nature Energy. Using machine-learning techniques to analyse more than 2,500 power plants in 54 African countries, the article showed non-hydro renewable energy, such as geothermal, solar and wind energy, make up just 3% of Africa’s power supply. Sub-Saharan Africa currently produces less than 4% of global emissions, according to regional officials. Funding the transition to clean energy is not a possibility for many countries, with the Brookings Institution, a Washington-based think-tank, estimating that one in five African countries do not have enough revenue to cover state costs.

SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE

More Articles

1 min read

Mali’s Mobile-based Crop Insurer

2 mins ago
1 min read

Five Steps Back for Talks on Grand Ethiopian Dam

4 mins ago
1 min read

Lagos’ Waste Economy is Huge

7 mins ago
1 min read

Ms Campbell Becomes the Face of Kenya Travel

12 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Green Wall Intitative Gets Cash Injection

14 mins ago
1 min read

Recurrent Drought and COVID-19 have Brought Southern Madagascar to its Knees

17 mins ago
1 min read

The State of Egypt’s Hospital Supplies in Pandemic Fight

20 mins ago
1 min read

Covid-19 Deals Heavy Blow in Lilongwe

23 mins ago
1 min read

Gorongosa National Park Steadily Recovering from the Ravages of Civil War

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Africa Should Use the Next Decade to Go Green

18 seconds ago
1 min read

Mali’s Mobile-based Crop Insurer

2 mins ago
1 min read

Five Steps Back for Talks on Grand Ethiopian Dam

4 mins ago
1 min read

Lagos’ Waste Economy is Huge

7 mins ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: