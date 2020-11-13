Africacom Awards 2020 – Winners Announced

Industry acknowledges those who are building a better and more inclusive digital world

Taking place online, this year’s AfricaCom Awards were run a little differently, with all winners selected through an open public voting system. The calibre of entries once again emphasised the exceptional commitment these companies and their leaders have to the socio-economic upliftment and advancement of Africa as a whole, which can be achieved through access to the enabling digital ecosystem.

Congratulating the winners on their prestigious achievements, Tom Cuthell, Event Director of Africa Tech Festival (that includes AfricaCom, AfricaTech, AHUB, AccelerateHER) said: “In 2019, we saw an incremental shift to partnership and collaboration in the telco and technology space across the continent. This spirit of community and co-operation has been amplified throughout 2020 with the challenges that the world has faced in dealing with a global pandemic. The projects and winners in this year’s Awards are therefore representative of those building a better and more inclusive digital Africa.”

Categories and winners are:

Last Mile Connectivity Award – Vodacom Tanzania’s Smart Kitochi, enabled by KaiOS

Most Innovative Product or Service Award – PCCW Global: Console Connect

ERICSSON and MTN 5G launch in South Africa powered by Ericsson’s Core network.

Female Innovator of the Year Award – Aicha Touré, CEO at Orange Finances Mobiles Mali, who is committed to making financial services more inclusive and accessible to all.

Enterprise CXO of the Year Award – William Anwana, Financial Officer – Corporate & Investment Banking At Sterling Bank Plc, for his insights on revenue optimisation, cost control and business strategy, as well as his expertise and abilities in forecasting and building partnerships that deliver.

CXO of the Year Award – Aminata Kane, CEO at Orange, Sierra Leone.

This accolade is awarded to an African-based telecoms leader who is at the forefront of navigating their organisation through Industry 4.0, by prioritising innovation, embracing disruptive tech and elevating the continent’s digital economy.

Aminata Kane was appointed CEO of Orange Sierra Leone mid 2018 with the objectives to make the operation profitable, with good growth and good inclusion in the country environment to contribute to its development. In less than 2-years’ time, Aminata managed to attain and exceed the given objectives. Aminata is also an exceptional leader; she manages to make her teams always enthusiastic and eager to exceed objectives; she is very keen at identifying and developing each individual talent ; she has a very high sense of humanity and is highly respectful of everyone.

Mike van den Bergh, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer, PCCW Global, the founding sponsor of the AfricaCom Awards and also recognised in this year’s winning line-up, said: “Given the difficulties many of us have endured in 2020, it’s been both encouraging and motivating to celebrate the exceptional products and services that are improving African connectivity and fostering economic growth across the continent. Yet again, the AfricaCom Awards have given us the opportunity to recognise the remarkable individuals and companies behind these innovative solutions. Congratulations to all who entered and especially the respective category winners.”

